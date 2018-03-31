4 Dead, 50 Injured In Massive Hail Storm In Andhra Pradesh

While two people died when uprooted tin sheets fell on them, one woman died of heart attack and another of electrocution, according to police officials.
It occurred minutes ahead of the arrival of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to attend the celebrations and present silk clothes to the Lord Rama. The chief minister arrived over 90 minutes behind schedule because of rain and took part in the rituals.
The specially-erected pandals for the pilgrims were soaked with rain water and chaos was further compounded due to power outage.
One body was found late in the night and others were recovered after the pilgrims vacated the venue. 40 people of those injured were shifted to shifted to the Rajiv Institute of Medical Sciences in Kadapa for treatment.
The chief minister visited the hospital and met those undergoing the treatment. He also announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 15 lakh each to the kin of those killed and Rs 3 lakh each to those seriously injured.
