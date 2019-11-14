6-Year-Old Boy Dies After Falling In Sambar Vessel In Andhra School: Cops

A six-year-old died after falling in a vessel of hot sambar, police said (Representational)

A six-year-old boy studying in nursery in a private school fell down in a sambar vessel and died on Wednesday.

"Byrapuram Purushottam Reddy, 6, was the son of B Syam Sundar Reddy, a resident of Tippayipalle village. The child was sent to Vidya Niketan school at Panyam town as a hosteller. This afternoon during lunchtime, the child was running and fell down in a vessel carrying hot sambar. Immediately, the boy was taken to Kurnool general hospital. But the efforts did not bear fruit as the boy was declared dead at 4.30 PM," Panyam Sub Inspector Rakesh said.

The police registered a case against the school management under Sec 304 A of IPC.

A maid at the school described how the accident took place. The maids were bringing children to the lunch hall in queues and the boy ran out of the queue, she said. At the same time, some persons brought a vessel containing hot sambar and the boy fell down into the sambar vessel, she added.

