Jaganmohan Reddy Demands CBI Probe Into Uncle's Murder

YS Vivekananda Reddy had sustained severe injuries in his head, the police said.

YSR Congress party president YS Jaganmohan Reddy today demanded a CBI probe into the "murder" of party leader and his uncle YS Vivekananda Reddy. The leader of opposition also blamed the ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) for the killing of Vivekananda, brother of his late father and former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy.

Vivekananda, a former state minister and a former MP, was found dead under suspicious circumstances at his residence in Pulivendula town in Kadapa district Friday morning. After preliminary investigations, police said the YSRCP leader was murdered.

Jaganmohan Reddy said that TDP leadership was in power or the leadership was aware of the conspiracy whenever a death occurred in his family.

"When my grandfather YS Raja Reddy was murdered, TDP was in power, when there was an attempt on my life at Vizag airport, TDP was in power and when this murder happened, TDP was again in power," he told reporters after paying tributes to Vivekananada Reddy.

"Two days before the helicopter crash in which my father Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy died, Chandrababu Naidu told the assembly that you (YSR) will not return and his remarks were boldly published in his favored media," Jaganmohan Reddy said.

Jaganmohan Reddy said only probe by an independent agency could bring out the facts. He alleged that the police were trying to divert the attention with wrong leads and fabricated evidence. "They have brought out a letter purported to be written by my uncle before dying which defies all logic," he said.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.