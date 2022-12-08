Jagan Reddy Asks Officials To Be Vigilant As Cyclone 'Mandous' Approaches

He said adequate precautions should be taken by the authorities.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy today directed the Collectors of various districts to be vigilant in view of the cyclonic storm in the Bay of Bengal.

According to the India Meteorological Department heavy rainfall is predicted over several parts of the state as cyclone 'Mandous' over the Bay of Bengal is expected to cross the coast between Puducherry and Sriharikota in AP on the midnight of December 9.

The Chief Minister held a review meeting with the officials concerned here over the cyclone, an official release said.

He said adequate precautions should be taken by the authorities reviewing the impact of the storm from time to time.

The officials informed the Chief Minister that rain is predicted in Nellore, Tirupati, Chittoor and other districts.

Jagan Reddy asked the agriculture department officials to create awareness about the precautionary measures to be taken by the farmers and be helpful to them.

Heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places over Prakasam and SPSR Nellore districts today, the IMD said.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places over SPSR Nellore and Chittoor districts and heavy rainfall over Prakasam, YSR district and Anantapuramu districts on Friday, it said.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely occur at isolated places over Chittoor and Anantapuramu districts and heavy rainfall over YSR district and Prakasam district on December 10, it further said.

