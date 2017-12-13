In Chief Minister Naidu's New 59,000-Crore Capital, A Role For Baahubali

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has roped in S Rajamouli, the creator of the runaway hit "Baahubali" to create Amaravati, the city that will become the capital of Andhra Pradesh in another seven years, when Hyderabad goes to Telangana.In mythology, Amaravati was the fabled capital of Indra, the king of gods. Mr Naidu's dream -- going by a bunch of blueprints he brought to Delhi today -- is equally ambitious. The blueprints show a city grander than Mahishmati -- the kingdom over which the protagonists of Bahubali plotted, murdered and battled: A glass and concrete extravaganza with soaring towers, huge lakes, squeaky clean pavements and trees that look like distant cousins of the red-leafed maple.The Chief Minister has a series of meetings lined up in the national capital to seek approval for some projects. He went to Delhi to make a presentation to the union water resources minister.On the ground, little has been done in the two years since Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the city's foundation. Mr Naidu had promised to complete the city by 2019, but the project is yet to leave the drawing board.Over the last three years, the state government rejected one firms as the master architect and vaccillated over the designers of another, because it wanted to take Mr Rajamouli on board. One set of designs by Britain's Foster+ Partners were rejected and another set was started to accommodate Mr Rajamouli's inputs - which were to help the new capital retains the state's cultural ethos.For Andhra Pradesh, the clock is ticking. When Telangana was carved out of Andhra Pradesh in June 2014, Hyderabad was made the joint capital of the two states. But at the end of a decade, it will function only as the capital of Telangana. By that time, the new capital of Andhra Pradesh needs to be up and running to make the transition seamless.But lately, the state officials and even the Chief Minister has been heard saying that they were "in no hurry" since they were going to build "one of the top five cities in the world".The new capital is expected to cost Rs 58,000 crores.The residents of the state have contributed more than Rs 56 lakh so far, heeding the call of the Chief Minister to contribute at least Rs 10 -- the price of a single brick -- and become stakeholders in the new city.