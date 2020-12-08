Lead, Nickel Found In Blood Of People With Mystery Illness In Andhra

The illness saw people suddenly falling unconscious after suffering from fits and nausea

Traces of lead and nickel have been found in the blood of people who contracted the mystery illness in Andhra Pradesh's Eluru, doctors from the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences have found.

Nearly 400 people have been found ailing since December 5, more than 45 children below the age of 12 are among them. All complained of convulsions, nausea and fainting. One person, a 45-year-old, has died.

Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy - who visted the hospital in Eluru yesterday where 150-odd patients are admitted - met the Governor today to discuss the situation. After Governor Biswabhusan Harichandran's advise to take the help of Central institutes, teams were flown in from Delhi.

Doctors are yet to diagnose the illness, which has struck parts of the area amid the Covid outbreak. A battery of teams from various medical organisations and hospitals are trying to figure out the cause.

Teams from the World Health Organisation, the Indian Council of Medical Research, AIIMS as well as National Institute of Nutrition, Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology, and Indian Institute of Chemical Technology are examining the blood and other samples taken from the patients.

The Chief Medical Officer of the state has said that the test reports should be be compiled for analysis.