Elderly Man Attempts Suicide After Mob Thrashed Him For Son's Behaviour

Fifty five-year-old Sanjeeva Rao was beaten up for his son's alleged misbehaviour with a married woman in West Godavari district. Unable to bear the humiliation, Mr Rao went into depression and attempted suicide by consuming pesticide.
He was rushed to the hospital by his family members and he was saved. The police said he is recovering at the hospital.
According to police, Mr Rao's son allegedly molested a woman and ran away from the village. A mob then caught hold of his father and punished him.
