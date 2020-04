Yamraj is the god of death, according to mythology

Artists dressed as Yamraj and Chitragupta took to streets in Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam to raise awareness on importance of social distancing.

Yamraj is known as the "God of Death", while Chitragupta is known as the "God of Justice" in Hindu mythology.

The special initiative was taken by police official Venugopal Rao to create awareness among the general public about the contagious virus.