Chandrababu Naidu Calls TDP Meet To Discuss Future With BJP: Sources 2 ministers from Chandrababu Naidu's TDP met PM Narendra Modi on Thursday evening and handed him their resignation

Share EMAIL PRINT Chandrababu Naidu's TDP has been demanding for central funds for Andhra Pradesh under special status New Delhi: Highlights Two TDP ministers met PM Modi and resigned on Thursday evening TDP wants central government to give "special status" to Andhra Pradesh TDP has 16 lawmakers in the Lok Sabha, four in the Rajya Sabha



The two TDP ministers met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday evening and handed him their resignation.



PM Modi had earlier spoken to Chandrababu Naidu, who, during the 10-minute conversation, formally conveyed the TDP's decision to pull out its two ministers over its demand for "special status" for the state.



YS Chowdary, who quit as the Minister of State for Science and Technology along with Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapati Raju, told reporters that TDP remains part of the BJP-led national alliance NDA, saying any decision to sever ties will be taken by Chandrababu Naidu. The TDP has 16 MPs in the Lok Sabha and four in the Rajya Sabha. TDP lawmaker Ravindra Babu had earlier told NDTV that the next "logical step" for his party is to exit the alliance.



Chandrababu Naidu has called an urgent meeting with leaders of his Telugu Desam Party (TDP) to discuss the future of his alliance with the BJP, a day after pulling two ministers from the central government.The two TDP ministers met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday evening and handed him their resignation. PM Modi had earlier spoken to Chandrababu Naidu, who, during the 10-minute conversation, formally conveyed the TDP's decision to pull out its two ministers over its demand for "special status" for the state.YS Chowdary, who quit as the Minister of State for Science and Technology along with Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapati Raju, told reporters that TDP remains part of the BJP-led national alliance NDA, saying any decision to sever ties will be taken by Chandrababu Naidu. The TDP has 16 MPs in the Lok Sabha and four in the Rajya Sabha. TDP lawmaker Ravindra Babu had earlier told NDTV that the next "logical step" for his party is to exit the alliance.