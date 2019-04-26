Railway Accident Averted In Andhra Pradesh After Broken Rail Line Found

Temporary glitch resulted in Puri-Tirupati Express being delayed more than half hour (Representational)

A railway accident was averted in Bhairavapatnam village of Andhra Pradesh owing to the alertness of a keyman on duty on Friday.

The keyman identified the broken railway line just before the Puri-Tirupati Express was about to pass. He was checking the track and when he identified the fault, he stopped the train approaching.

Temporary repairs were made on the track after which the train was allowed to pass.

The temporary glitch resulted in Puri-Tirupati express, Narasapur express and Nagarsol express being delayed by more than half an hour.

