Andhra Pradesh To Complete Cast Census By Feb 15, Puts Out A Plan

The Andhra Pradesh government aims to complete the ongoing caste census by February 15, and has put out a plan urging all its ministers and workers to follow. The new deadline comes just days after a government order seeking efficient enumeration and data collection.

The state's YSRCP government, known for its focus on grassroots governance, is leveraging its extensive network to ensure swift and accurate data collection, paving the way for a comprehensive understanding of the communities' demographic realities.

Here is how the government plans to complete the comprehensive survey by February 15:

Door-to-door count: Gram ward secretariat staff and enumerators will conduct door-to-door visits between January 19 and 28.

Gram ward secretariat staff and enumerators will conduct door-to-door visits between January 19 and 28. Flexibility for missed individuals: Residents unable to participate in the door-to-door exercise will have an opportunity to register their caste information at village and ward secretariats from January 29 to February 2, 2024.

Residents unable to participate in the door-to-door exercise will have an opportunity to register their caste information at village and ward secretariats from January 29 to February 2, 2024. Final report by mid-February: The final caste census report will be prepared at the gram ward secretariat level by February 15.

The final caste census report will be prepared at the gram ward secretariat level by February 15. Training and mapping: Training for secretariat staff and enumerators will be completed by January 11, and mapping of enumerators, staff, and supervisors will be finalized by January 12.

Training for secretariat staff and enumerators will be completed by January 11, and mapping of enumerators, staff, and supervisors will be finalized by January 12. Enhanced data collection: The census will capture details on socio-economic, educational, and employment aspects.

Andhra Pradesh is one of the few states in India taking steps to address the longstanding demand for caste census data. YSRCP, led by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, has been promising the census for quite some time.

In November 2021, Andhra Pradesh urged the BJP-led Union government to conduct a caste census alongside the 2021 Census, although it did not materialise at that time. The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet approved a comprehensive caste-based census on November 3.