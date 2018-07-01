Andhra Man Allegedly Kills Daughter, Day After She Turned 18

Chandrika, a pharmacy student in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district, had just turned 18.

A college student in Andhra Pradesh was killed allegedly by her father a day after she turned 18. Chandrika turned 18 last Saturday and celebrated her big day by cutting a cake. The teenager, an undergraduate student of pharmacy, was in a happy mood when she returned home in a village in Krishna district that day.

She lived with her parents and younger sister in a village in Chandarlapadu mandal of Krishna district in Andhra Pradesh.

The day after her birthday, she was reportedly spotted by her father speaking to someone on her mobile phone. He overheard her conversation with a boy and suspected that his daughter was in a relationship with him.

In a fit of rage, Kottaiah allegedly hit Chandrika on her head with a wooden handle of an axe. The student collapsed and died.

The police officer investigating the murder believe the student wanted to get her family's approval for her relationship with the boy, now that she had turned 18. Police suspect this was not acceptable to her father.

Villagers and neighbours said the father was worried that the family's honour would be compromised by the teenager and therefore, murdered his daughter.