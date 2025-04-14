Andhra Man Strangles 8-Month Pregnant Wife After Argument

A man killed his eight-month pregnant wife after an argument this morning in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam. The police have arrested the accused.

Twenty-seven-year-old Anusha and Gyaneshwar argued this morning, during which the man strangled his wife, after which she fell unconscious.

The police said the man took his wife to the hospital, but she was declared dead. He later surrendered to the police.

The incident took place in Uda Colony in Visakhapatnam's PM Palem. The man runs a fast food centre near Scouts and Sagarnagar viewpoint in the city, and the couple, who had a love marriage three years ago, reportedly fought over differences on several issues.

The police have sent the body for a post-mortem, and a case has been registered.