Andhra Deputy Chief Minister Turns Actor For Telugu Film On Natural Farming

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister P. Pushpa Srivani turned actor for a Telugu movie being made to highlight the importance of natural farming.

P. Pushpa Srivani, who also hold the portfolio of tribal welfare, is playing the role of a teacher in the movie titled 'Amrutha Bhoomi'.

She along with Vizianagaram district collector M. Harijawaharlal participated in the shooting of 'Amrutha Bhoomia' in Gorada village in Vizianagaram district.

P. Pushpa Srivani, who also hails from the same district, posed for the camera while interacting with students at a tribal welfare school. She also walked into the nearby fields for the shooting of few scenes.

The Deputy Chief Minister said the aim of the movie is to create awareness among people about natural farming.

Being produced by Prakruthi Adi Devo Bhava Productions, the film is being directed by AB Anand.

