8-Year-Old Suffocated To Death In Locked Car In Visakhapatnam

A case has been filed and Malkapuram Police is trying to get Navy's permission to probe the case.

An eight-year-old boy was suffocated to death in a locked car in the Navy quarters in Scindia in Vishakapatnam.

The boy's father works at a lieutenant commander's home. On Monday afternoon, he came to the lieutenant commander's house and cleaned his car. He then locked the car without realising that his eight-year-old son was inside it, said police.

Later, when the family was searching for the eight-year-old, the house owner found him dead in the back seat of the car.

Police said they have sought permission of the Navy officials to investigate the case. "The place where the incident took place is in the Navy quarters, we're trying to get permission of the Navy officials to probe the death," a senior police officer said.



