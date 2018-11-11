6 Arrested In Connection With Alleged Murder Of Local TDP Leader

Six people have been arrested in connection with the alleged murder of TDP leader.

Six people have been arrested in connection with the alleged murder of Telugu Desam Party's (TDP) local leader Someshwar Goud in K Venkatapuram village of Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool district on Saturday.

Sharing details about the case, Devanakonda Sub Inspector AC Peeraiah said that Rajanna, Pedda Ranga Swami and six others were allegedly involved in the case.

"The police nabbed six of the accused. Search for two other accused is going on. A case has been filed under sections 302, 307, 147, 148, 149 of India Penal Code and section 25(1)(b) of Arms Act. An investigation is going on," he added.

Someshwar Goud was apparently attacked by eight people on Friday night while he was returning from Devanakonda to Venkatapuram along with his son Sivaprasad. While Someshwar Goud succumbed to his injuries, his injured son was admitted to a government hospital in Pattikonda.

"One Sriramulu, who was working for Someshwar Goud, had an extramarital affair with a woman. Her father, Rajanna, tried to stop him and they had clashes earlier. Someshwar Goud had been supportive of Sriramulu. In this wake, Rajanna developed grudge over Someshwar Goud and planned his murder. Accordingly, last night Rajanna along with seven others attacked Someshwar and his son," claimed the police official.