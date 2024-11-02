3-Year-Old Raped, Murdered By Relative In Tirupati, Body Buried In Field

A three-year-old girl was raped and murdered by her relative in Tirupati district of Andhra Pradesh. The 22-year-old accused, who lived in the same colony, had lured the child with chocolates and taken her to the field on Friday. He buried the body after killing her in the field, police said.

When the girl didn't return home, her parents started searching for her and eventually filed a police complaint.

During questioning, the accused confessed his crime and was taken into custody, said police. The victim's body was retrieved and sent to the Puttur Government Hospital for post-mortem.

Nagari MLA Gali Bhanu Prakash has demanded severe punishment for the accused.