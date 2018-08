2 workers at a private port in Visakhapatnam died after a heap of coal fell on them (Representational)

Two workers at the private Gangavaram Port in Visakhapatnam died early today after a heap of coal fell on them, police said.

BV Ramaraju, 43 and K Mohan Rao, 59 were standing close to the heap and supervising loading operations when the accident took place, police said.

Advertisement

The two were immediately pulled out and taken to hospital where they were declared brought dead, the police said.