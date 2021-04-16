10, Including 2 Children, Killed In Vizag Shocker In Separate Incidents

The killings have shocked Vishakhapatnam.

In two separate incidents, six of one family and four of another were found dead under mysterious circumstances in Visakhapatnam district of Andhra Pradesh on Thursday.

In Vizag's Mithilapuri colony, a 51-year-old man, Sunkari Bangaru Naidu, his wife Sunkari Nirmala, who was a homeopath, and their two sons - Deepak, 21, and Kashyap, 29 - were found dead at their home. Mr Naidu had reportedly worked in Bahrain for 10 years before returning home.

There were stab and laceration wounds on the bodies of the couple and their younger son while the elder son was found dead in the bathroom, wearing a suit and tie. This has led to suspicion that the elder son had attacked others after a heated argument and subsequently set the house on fire but could not escape himself.

In another incident in Pendurthy, a 49-year-old man has been arrested after he was found with sickle in his hand at the house of his neighbour.

Six bodies were found at the house, lying in a pool of blood. Among the dead were a 2-year-old and a six-month-old infant.

The accused, identified as Appalaraju, reportedly was angry that his 33-year-old neighbour, who was married and had three children, had allegedly raped his daughter.

The accused in the rape case was out on bail. He and his elder son were reportedly not home when the killings took place.

His wife, two younger children, father, mother-in-law and another family member were hacked to death allegedly with the sickle in the early hours of Thursday.