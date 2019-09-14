Cops Thrashed Raiding Home To Capture Drug Peddler In Amritsar: Police

The weapon of one of the policemen was stolen in the fight, police said (Representational)

A police party was allegedly attacked after it raided a house in village Chogawan here on Friday to arrest a drug peddler, a senior official said in Amritsar.

The family members of the accused and some local villagers allegedly thrashed few policemen in the house who were part of the raiding team, police said.

The weapon of Sub-Inspector Baldev Singh, who was leading the police party, was also snatched during the scuffle, they said.

An attempt to murder case has been registered against some persons for thrashing the police team, senior police officer SS Parmar said.

After the incident, Mr Parmar and SSP Amritsar (rural) Vikramjeet Duggal along with heavy police force reached the spot.

