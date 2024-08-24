ON CCTV, NRI Shot At In Front Of His Family In Amritsar

The attack was captured on CCTV and the NRI has since been admitted to the hospital.

A non-resident Indian (NRI) was shot at by armed attackers at his home on the outskirts of Amritsar in Punjab today. The unidentified attackers entered his house and fired three bullets at him in front of his family members. The attack was captured on CCTV.

The CCTV footage showed his wife and minor children were present in the room where Sukhchain Singh, an American resident, was attacked. His family was seen pleading to the attackers with folded hands.

Mr Singh was approached by the attackers who asked him to enter a room in his house at Daburji village They asked him for ransom. When he resisted, they fired at him. The bullets hit him in the head and near the chest. He was rushed to a hospital in Amritsar with critical injuries.

Investigation is underway for the incident, with the Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav instructing the Police Commissioner of Amritsar to ensure the swift arrest of the attackers.

Special DGP Rajender Dhoke, who has also been assigned to oversee the investigation, is expected to arrive in Amritsar later today. The police are actively pursuing leads through the CCTV footage as they intensify their search for the criminals.

In response to the incident, Shiromani Akali Dal spokesperson Arshdeep Singh Kler expressed grave concerns about the worsening security situation in Punjab. "It is not without reason that the Punjab chief minister has to stand behind a bullet-proof shielding glass during his speech. Today's incident demonstrates gangsters continue to roam freely in Punjab," he said. He held the Chief Minister of Punjab Bhagwant Mann accountable for today's incident and demanded his resignation.

Sukhchain Singh had returned from the US about a month ago and was engaged in the purchase of a hotel and a luxury vehicle.