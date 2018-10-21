Set Strict Guidelines For Religious, Social Events: Punjab Chief Minister

Punjab government prepares guidelines for holding religious and social events in the state

Amritsar | | Updated: October 21, 2018 08:26 IST
Amritsar: 

A day after 59 people died in a train accident in Amritsar, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has directed Home Secretary NS Kalsi to prepare detailed guidelines for permission to hold religious and social gatherings.

The guidelines should clearly define the rules and regulations for holding such events in any part of the state, on any occasion, as per the directives issued by the Chief Minister, said a government statement.

Amarinder Singh has also asked the Home Secretary to issue an immediate advisory for sale and storage of crackers for the upcoming Diwali festivities, to ensure strict adherence to the safety rules and guidelines.

Taking serious note of the train tragedy, the Chief Minister made it clear that no laxity would be tolerated in these matters.

While the culpability in yesterday's tragic incident would be fixed, it was imperative to ensure that such an incident is not repeated, said the Chief Minister

