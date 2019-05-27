53-Year-Old Woman, Daughter, 28, Die After Consuming Poison In Amritsar

They allegedly committed suicide out of depression over family disputes. (FILE PHOTO)

A 53-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide in Amritsar on Monday along with her daughter after consuming poison, a police official said.

Rambagh police station in-charge Mehar Singh said Santosh Sharma, a homemaker, committed suicide along with her 28-year-old daughter Shilpa Sharma, allegedly out of depression over family dispute.

"While Santosh Sharma died on the spot, Shilpa died while undergoing treatment in a hospital here," he said.

The station house officer said both the mother and the daughter were under deep depression over a family dispute.