12-Year-Old Allegedly Raped For Several Days By Grandmother's Ex-Tenant

Police say the 12-year-old, who lives in the Hussainpura area in Amritsar, confessed to her friend that her grandmother's former tenant had been physically abusing her for several days. She said he warned her of dire consequences if she told anyone else, the police added. Her friend, upon finding out, told her mother about the incident who promptly informed the victim's grandmother, news agency Press Trust of India reported, quoting the police.
The police are searching for the accused and have registered a case against him.
Amid widespread anger and protests in the country over the Kathua and Unnao rape and murder cases, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had last Friday said such incidents could not be part of any civilised society and promised to make sure that the culprits do not get away. "As a country, as a society we all are ashamed of it (rapes)," PM Modi said of the crimes that have jolted the country.
With inputs from PTI