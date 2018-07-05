Woman Committs Suicide By Jumping From 11th Floor

Nidhi Agarwal jumped from the 11th floor of her building (Representational)

A young woman today morning ended her life by jumping from the 11th floor of a building on the Central Hindi Institute Road.

Police said Nidhi Agarwal was married however had been living with her parents for many months. She went to the top floor and committed suicide when her mother had gone out for groceries and her father was out for some work.

Family sources said the woman had been married to a software engineer working in the US. Agarwal had gone to the US after marriage but returned after three months following differences with her husband. They had applied for a divorce.

For more Agra stories, click here