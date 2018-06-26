With New Heliport In Pipeline, Tourists Can Enjoy Taj Mahal's Aerial View

The new heliport will be a great relief to the elderly, children and people with disabilities.

Tourists wanting to enjoy an aerial view of Taj Mahal, one of the seven wonders of the world, will not have to wait much longer. The tourism department of Agra is planning a heliport on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway which would drastically cut the travel time from the heliport to the Taj Mahal, reports news agency ANI.

The deputy director of UP tourism Amit Kumar said that tourists can enjoy the aerial view of not just Taj Mahal but the entire Agra city. The helicopter would take them to the majestic monument in about 10-15 minutes, he added.

Mr Kumar also said that they have zeroed on the land all requisite approvals for the heliport have been granted and the process to build the heliport would start soon.

"The heliport scheme has been floated for Agra, Mathura, Allahabad, Lucknow and Varanasi and we have also zeroed in on the required land area," Mr Kumar told news agency ANI.

"We have seen the Taj Mahal from the ground many times, but would be wonderful to view it from the air," said a tourist who got to know about the heliport news.

Tourists also feel that for people with disabilities, children and elderly, this would come as a great relief.

"It's difficult to travel with children and elderly and show them the entire complex. With this service, they can enjoy the view much faster and without another hassle," said another tourist.

People are also relieved about saving time. "The heliport service will really save us time and people can enjoy this wonder when they have less time on their hands," said another tourist, adding that it would give a boost to the tourism of the city.