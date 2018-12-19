Two Men Pour Petrol On Class 10 Student, Set Her On Fire In Agra

Police are looking for the accused, who are missing (Representational)

A 15-year-old school girl received burn injuries after she was set on fire allegedly by two unidentified motorcycle-borne men near Agra, police said on Wednesday.

The girl, a class 10 student, was Tuesday stopped by two men, who allegedly poured petrol on her and set her ablaze with a lighter, they said.

She received up to 75 per cent burn injuries, doctors at the SN Medical College hospital said. The girl was later referred to the Safdarjang Hospital in New Delhi for treatment, police said.

Police are on a look out for the accused who are absconding.

