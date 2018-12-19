Two Men Pour Petrol On Class 10 Student, Set Her On Fire In Agra

The girl, a class 10 student, was Tuesday waylaid by two men, who allegedly poured petrol on her and set her ablaze with a lighter, they said.

Agra | | Updated: December 19, 2018 13:36 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Two Men Pour Petrol On Class 10 Student, Set Her On Fire In Agra

Police are looking for the accused, who are missing (Representational)


Agra: 

A 15-year-old school girl received burn injuries after she was set on fire allegedly by two unidentified motorcycle-borne men near Agra, police said on Wednesday.

The girl, a class 10 student, was Tuesday stopped by two men, who allegedly poured petrol on her and set her ablaze with a lighter, they said.

She received up to 75 per cent burn injuries, doctors at the SN Medical College hospital said. The girl was later referred to the Safdarjang Hospital in New Delhi for treatment, police said.

Police are on a look out for the accused who are absconding.

For more Agra news, click here

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Agra girl set on firestudent set on fire

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
GSAT-7ABulandshahrLive TVTamil NewsHOP LiveLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsIPL AuctionPNR StatusTrain StatusChirag PaswanMoonee beachMumbai MetroJEE main admit cardLenovo Z5 ProPUBG

................................ Advertisement ................................