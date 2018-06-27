Firing In District Hospital In Agra Causes Panic, Work Stalled For Hours

Hospital services were affected for several hours after the firing.

Firing at Agra's district hospital caused panic on Tuesday afternoon and the hospital services were affected for several hours.Two groups of people had come to get their medical examination done. While the check-up was taking place, they got into a heated argument and a member of one group shot at a man from another group who got seriously injured, reports news agency ANI.

The two parties were reportedly in a fight over a disputed land. Police informed that Ajay Singh and Manoj Singh of Akola village have been in a land dispute with Deepak Chahar and Samundra Singh. On Tuesday morning, the two parties had a fight, and following a complaint, the four were fined for causing public disturbance.

In the afternoon, when the four men were brought to the district hospital for medical examination, an argument brewed again which led to firing and disruption at the hospital, informs police.

The gunman Amit Kumar was arrested by the police at the hospital but two people who were accompanying him managed to escape.

"While one man has been arrested, we are trying to catch the other two," police officer Prashant Verma told news agency ANI.



(With Inputs From ANI)



