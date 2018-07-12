Agra Man Live Streams Suicide, Facebook Friends Tried To Stop Him

Munna Kumar's body was taken for an autopsy.

As many of his friends watched in horror, trying to stop him, a young man from Agra killed himself on Wednesday, live streaming the act on Facebook, news agency ANI reported.

According to reports, Munna Kumar had been depressed about not being able to join the army for some time. He had been trying to clear the entrance test for the military since age 17 but had not been successful, ANI reported. He was worried about exceeding the age limit.

Depressed, he decided to end his life. When everyone at his home had gone to sleep on Tuesday night, he began a live broadcast on Facebook and hanged himself.

A two-page note from Munna was found in which he detailed his struggle and apologised to his parents. At the end of it, he wrote "Jai Hind".

Munna's family members are devastated at his death. The police have sent his body for an autopsy and are also investigating the video on Facebook.

If you or anyone you know is considering ending their life, please call a suicide helpline and seek help.