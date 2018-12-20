Cousin Of Agra Girl Set On Fire By 2 Men Allegedly Commits Suicide

His body was found on the terrace of his house. (Representational)

An Agra youth committed suicide on Thursday, hours after his 15-year-old cousin, allegedly set on fire by two men in the district, died at a hospital in the national capital, police sources said.

The Dalit girl died in Safdarjang hospital in Delhi, where she was brought after being set on fire on Tuesday.

The police had later called the youth for questioning, sources said.

His body was found on the terrace of his house in Lalau village under Malpura police station area in Agra district.

A forensic team found some poisonous substance at site, the sources said.

According to police, the class 10 girl was waylaid by two unidentified men in Agra, who allegedly poured petrol on her and set her on fire with a lighter.

The girl had suffered 55 per cent burn injuries, including facial burns, a doctor at the Safdarjung Hospital said.

Late Wednesday night, she was put on ventilator. She died at 1:30 am, he said.

The girl was initially admitted to the SN Medical College hospital in Agra, but was later referred to the Safdarjang Hospital in New Delhi, the police said.

The Police are looking for the two unidentified accused.