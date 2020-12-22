5 Burnt To Death As Car Catches Fire After Collision With Truck: Police

People in the car got trapped inside after the crash because of its central lock system, police said.

Truck driver went missing after the incident, police said.

Agra, Uttar Pradesh:

Five people were burned to death on Tuesday after their car caught fire after colliding with a tanker truck carrying diesel on the Yamuna Expressway near Uttar Pradesh's Agra, police said.

The truck took a wrong turn while moving at a high speed, following which the car heading to Lucknow from Agra collided with it, Etmadpur Deputy Superintendent of Police Archana Singh said, 

People in the car got trapped inside after the crash because of its central lock system, she said.

Archana Singh said a worker of a booth on the Yamuna Expressway reported the accident to the police, and the fire brigade was called in, but by the time the fire was controlled, all five occupants of the car were badly burnt.

The officer said the truck driver fled the scene after the crash, and a search was on to arrest him.

