Wanted: Social Media Manager For Queen Elizabeth, Salary - 30,000 Pounds

Buckingham Palace is offering a 30,000-pound annual package for a job to run Queen Elizabeth's personal Twitter account, having 2.77 million followers. A job advertisement has been placed on the Queen's official website seeking a new 'digital communications officer' to join a "fast-paced" and "dynamic" team. The full-time role will involve managing the Queen's Twitter account and letting the world know about her work and the Royal Family's public role.Tasks will include writing posts on the Queen's social media accounts including Facebook and YouTube, as well as documenting state visits, award ceremonies and Royal engagements, The Sun newspaper reported. The Royal job comes with a "comprehensive benefits package" and the perks include 15 per cent employer contribution pension scheme as well as training and "personal development".The online advertisement reads: "It's knowing your content will be viewed by millions. It's finding new ways to maintain The Queen's presence in the public eye and on the world stage. This is what makes working for the Royal Household exceptional," it said.According to the advertisement, the right candidate must be university educated with an "eye to the future" and experience of managing websites. They also need to be "innovative and with creative flair" and have good photography and video skills.The advertisement, which is posting a maternity cover role, reads: "The reaction to our work is always high-profile, and so reputation and impact will be at the forefront of all you do".The Queen also personally tweeted on her 90th birthday in June last year.She posted: "I am most grateful for the many digital messages of goodwill I have received and would like to thank you all for your kindness. Elizabeth R." The monarch has 2.77 million followers on Twitter, as well her own website and YouTube channel.