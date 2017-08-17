2 Dead As Van Crashes Into People In Barcelona, Police Say 'Terrorist Attack' El Pais newspaper said the driver of the vehicle had fled on foot after mowing down dozens of people.

Police described the incident on Twitter as a "massive crash". Madrid: A van crashed into dozens of people in the centre of Barcelona on Thursday in what the police have described as a 'terror attack', according to news agency AFP.



Emergency services said people should not go to the area around the city's Placa Catalunya, and requested the closure of nearby train and metro stations.



El Pais newspaper said the driver of the vehicle had fled on foot after mowing down dozens of people.



While full details of the incident were not immediately clear, since July 2016 vehicles have been used to ram into crowds in a series of militant attacks across Europe, killing well over 100 people in Nice, Berlin, London and Stockholm.



In recent weeks, threatening graffiti against tourists has appeared in Barcelona, which draws at least 11 million visitors a year.



In one video released under the slogan "tourism kills neighbourhoods", several hooded individuals stopped a tourist bus in Barcelona, slashed the tyres and spray-painted the windscreen.



With inputs from Reuters and AFP



