US Says Withdrawing From Paris Accord, Unless Terms Change

US said that they would only re enter the Paris Accord only if the terms are more favorable

The White House insisted Saturday the United States will withdraw from the Paris climate accord without more favorable terms even though European diplomats sense a softening in the US position."There has been no change in the United States' position on the Paris agreement," White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in an email."As the president has made abundantly clear, the United States is withdrawing unless we can re-enter on terms that are more favorable to our country," she said.