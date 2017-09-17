US Says Withdrawing From Paris Accord, Unless Terms Change

"There has been no change in the United States' position on the Paris agreement," White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in an email.

World | | Updated: September 17, 2017 03:26 IST
1Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
US Says Withdrawing From Paris Accord, Unless Terms Change

US said that they would only re enter the Paris Accord only if the terms are more favorable

Washington:  The White House insisted Saturday the United States will withdraw from the Paris climate accord without more favorable terms even though European diplomats sense a softening in the US position.

"There has been no change in the United States' position on the Paris agreement," White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in an email.

"As the president has made abundantly clear, the United States is withdrawing unless we can re-enter on terms that are more favorable to our country," she said.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Trending

Share this story on

1Share
ALSO READSBI Clarifies On Monthly Average Balance And How To Avoid Charges
White HouseParis Climate Accord

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
SimranLucknow CentralLogan LuckyICC RankingsGoogle Pixel 2Jio

................................ Advertisement ................................