Swarm Of Bees Sting 140 Students, Teachers In China

A swarm of bees today stung at least 140 students and teachers of a high school in northwest China's Shaanxi province, leading to hospitalisation of 80 people, an education official said.Around 80 people, including 76 students, had to be hospitalised following the attack by the bees which took place near Hongshan High School in Qianyang County, said Lan Huiqiang, head of the county Education and Sports Bureau.Three students were being treated in the hospital, with the condition of one being serious, but not life threatening, Lan was quoted as saying by the state-run Xinhua news agency.Later, a beehive was found under a bridge near the school and destroyed.Authorities also carried out checks in areas surrounding schools and kindergartens to prevent such attacks.