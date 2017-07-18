Spotlight On MiG-35 Fighter Jet At Russia's Top Air Show

Russia's international air show MAKS began today with 180 foreign firms, including from India, participating with the spotlight on the MiG-35 fighter jet. There are also 10 national pavilions, said Victor Nikolayevich Kladov, head of the Department of International Cooperation and Regional Policy, Rostec State Corporation.He said some of the Indian firms participating at the air show include Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, and Larsen and Toubro."It is one of the four biggest air shows worldwide. It's a big show. Some 800 companies are participating from Russia and 180 companies from 37 countries," said Mr Kladov."We will further talk on our joint venture Ka-226 helicopter production and a number of other mutual defence projects," he said.On whether he wants to highlight any particular project with India, he said they are all "well-known".The Russian media has been pitching the MiG-35 multi-purpose fourth-plus generation fighter jet as the star attraction at the air show, which is in its 13th edition. The MiG-35 fighter jet will certainly be remembered as one of the highlights of the event, Sputnik News said."We will roll out our MiG-35 aircraft at the MAKS-2017 air show; we also plan to hold talks on its export deliveries," Chief Executive Officer of the MiG Aircraft Corporation Ilya Tarasenko was quoted as saying by Russian news agency Tass just days before the event.Mr Tarasenko said the MiG-35 fighter jet will conduct demonstration flights at the Army-2017 forum. The MiG-35 is an advanced version of the series-built MiG-29K/KUB and MiG-29M/M2 combat aircraft, the report said.The fighter has improved flight performance, advanced avionics, and carries a wide range of air-to-air and air-to-surface guided weapons. Flight tests of the MiG-35 began in January 2017.Rostec Corporation, one of the main organisers of MAKS-2017, will present the latest Russian developments in the space industry as well as in aircraft and helicopter engineering and weapons."We plan to reach several key agreements with our strategic partners. In particular, we intend to conclude an agreement with United Aircraft Corporation on the supply of new engines for Il-114-300 and to sign a memorandum with Chinese partners for the creation of a Russian engine for wide-body long-range aircraft on the basis of United Engine Corporation," General Director of the State Corporation Rostec Sergey Chemezov said ahead of the event."During the negotiations with our foreign partners we intend to focus on after-sales service of aviation equipment and on construction of service centres," Mr Chemezov said.On whether Western sanctions against Russia would affect the air show, Mr Kladov said, "Politics is politics and business is business".Rostec Corporation is a Russian firm set up in 2007 to facilitate the development, production and export of high-tech industrial products designed for civilian and military applications. The firm comprises over 700 organisations that are currently part of eleven holding companies operating in the military-industrial complex and three holding companies working in the civilian industry.