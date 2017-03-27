Titanic Will Have Visitors After More Than A Century As Private Dives To Begin

You may soon be able to glide along the deck of the Titanic which sank over 100 years ago, thanks to a company that will conduct private dives from next year at the 20th century's most famous maritime disaster wreck site.The eight-day journey sets off from Canada and will transport visitors to the mighty vessel's final resting place, more than 4,000 metres below the surface of the Atlantic Ocean.RMS Titanic - touted as an 'unsinkable ship' - collided with an iceberg on 14th April 1912, just four days into her maiden voyage from England to the US, taking more than 1,500 lives.London-based travel company Blue Marble Private begins dives to the wreck site in May 2018.The first voyage is already fully booked, despite the experience costing USD 105,129 per person. According to the company, this is the equivalent (after inflation) to a first class passage USD 4,350 on RMS Titanic's inaugural voyage.Divers will learn to assist the expedition team in the submersible and aboard the expedition yacht. There will be three potential days of diving, with each dives lasting three hours. Divers will get the opportunity to spot bio-luminescent critters during the 90-minute descent, CNN reported.They will explore the remains of the 269-metre-long ship, taking in the deck, the bow, the bridge and the cavern where the grand staircase was once located.There'll also be the opportunity to "explore Titanic's massive debris field, home to numerous artifacts strewn across the ocean floor, nearly undisturbed for over a century," said Elizabeth Ellis, founder of Blue Marble Private.