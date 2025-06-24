Pics: Meet Andhra Woman Who Is Set To Go To Space In 2029

Jahnavi Dangeti, from Palakollu in West Godavari district, Andhra Pradesh, is set to travel to space in 2029 after she was selected as an Astronaut Candidate (ASCAN) for the prestigious Titans Space Astronaut Class of 2025.

This significant selection paves the way for her to participate in Titans Space's inaugural orbital mission, currently slated for March 2029.

As an astronaut candidate with Titans Space, she will undergo a comprehensive three-year training program in the United States.

Photo Credit: instagram/mystic_galaxia

At Titans Space, she will be meticulously preparing for the 2029 orbital flight.

This mission, which will see her spend 5 hours in space, will be led by seasoned American astronaut Bill MacArthur.

She will become the first Indian to join a space mission under Titans Space, according to reports.

She is known for her active engagement in the field of STEM education and space outreach.

Jahnavi Dangeti holds a graduate degree in Electronics and Communication Engineering.

She described the achievement as the wonder becoming true part of reality. "As a kid who believed the Moon followed me, I didn't know it was leading me here. Today, that wonder becomes part of my reality," she wrote on Instagram.