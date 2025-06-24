Pics: Meet Andhra Woman Who Is Set To Go To Space In 2029

She described the achievement as the wonder becoming true part of reality.
Jahnavi Dangeti, from Palakollu in West Godavari district, Andhra Pradesh, is set to travel to space in 2029 after she was selected as an Astronaut Candidate (ASCAN) for the prestigious Titans Space Astronaut Class of 2025.
This significant selection paves the way for her to participate in Titans Space's inaugural orbital mission, currently slated for March 2029.
She described the achievement as the wonder becoming true part of reality. "As a kid who believed the Moon followed me, I didn't know it was leading me here. Today, that wonder becomes part of my reality," she wrote on Instagram.
