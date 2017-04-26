Pakistan Attaches Great Importance To SAARC: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif

Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif today said his country attaches great importance to SAARC and wishes to see it as a vibrant regional organisation. Mr Sharif made the remarks during his meeting with Foreign Minister of Maldives Dr Mohamed Asim in Islamabad.According to the Prime Minister Office, Mr Sharif said that Pakistan attaches great importance to SAARC and wishes to see it as a vibrant regional organisation and is committed to the principles and objectives of the SAARC Charter."It was Pakistan's ardent desire to promote peace and cooperation in South Asia for which security and stability are pre-requisites," he said.SAARC is an eight-member regional grouping that comprises Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Nepal, the Maldives, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.Mr Sharif said Pakistan attaches high importance to its ties with Maldives and both countries are bound in fraternal ties of common faith, mutual understanding and respect."We need to work for enhancing bilateral trade between the two countries," he stressed.Mr Sharif said that it was encouraging to note the growing Parliamentary cooperation between Maldives and Pakistan.The visit of Pakistan's Senate Chairman to Maldives last year is a testimony of strengthened parliamentary ties, he added.Mr Asim thanked Mr Sharif for warmly welcoming him and delegation members to Pakistan and expressed the hope to further strengthen ties between the two countries.The Maldives Foreign Minister, who is on official visit to Pakistan, also held talks with the Advisor to Pak PM Sartaj Aziz.The two sides agreed to enhance their cooperation in different fields.