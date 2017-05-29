Magnitude 6.9 Earthquake Hits Sulawesi Island In Indonesia: US Geological Survey

Indonesian Agency for Meteorology said there was no threat of a tsunami following the earthquake.

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.9 struck an area 130 kilometres southeast of the Indonesian city of Palu on the island of Sulawesi, the US Geological Survey reported on Monday.The Indonesian Agency for Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics said there was no threat of a tsunami following the quake.(Writing by Hugh Lawson)