'Good Interaction' Says PM Narendra Modi After Meeting With Angela Merkel

Prime Minister Narendra Modi started his six-day four nation tour with what he called a "good interaction" with German Chancellor Angela Merkel. The two leaders were seen enjoying a walk in the extensive lawns of the 18th Century Schloss Meseberg, Chancellor Merkel's official country retreat."The bonds of a fruitful partnership. Chancellor Merkel receives Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Schloss Messeberg before a private dinner," said a Ministry of External Affairs statement alongside images of the two leaders in conversation.After the meeting, PM Modi tweeted:The informal meeting was followed by a private dinner. The formal engagements of the Prime Minister's two-day visit will begin in the morning. A formal welcome at the Chancellor's office will be followed by bilateral talks during the Fourth India-Germany Intergovernmental Consultations and interaction with top business leaders of both countries. The Prime Minister will also call on German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.While announcing the visit on Facebook, PM Modi said India and Germany will "chart a roadmap" with focus on trade and investment, security and counter-terrorism, technology, skill development, infrastructure, railways, civil aviation and clean energy.Soon after reaching Germany, the Prime Minister spoke to German newspaper, 'Handelsblatt', during which he asked Europe to play a lead role in tackling the menace of terrorism.Over the last year, Europe has witnessed a spate of terror attacks. The last of these took place in Manchester on May 22, in which 22 lives were lost.Europe, the Prime Minister said, has been hit hard by terrorism. "To our mind, terrorism is the gravest challenge facing humanity. Europe must play a lead role in developing an effective global response under the aegis of the United Nations to deal with this menace," PM Modi was quoted as saying by news agency Press Trust of India.Calling Germany a "valuable partner" PM Modi, in his Facebook post, said the nation's capacities will "fit well with my vision for India's transformation". Germany is India's most important trading partner in Europe. Trade was worth nearly $17.42 billion in 2016 - mostly in chemicals, machine tools, electrical goods and textiles."We are keen to attract German Mittelstand [small and medium enterprises] to partner with us in our Make in India programme," PM Modi was quoted as saying by PTI to Handelsblatt. India, he said, has established "dedicated platforms" to support German companies and investments."There is strong commitment from the leadership on both sides to strengthen economic relations. I am very optimistic about this partnership," he added.