'Fireball' On London Tube A Terror Attack, Homemade Bomb Used

Services in the area were suspended after an explosion at London's Parsons Green station.

Highlights Bomb sent cloud of smoke, flames through London subway carriage At least 18 commuters injured, no group has claimed responsibility yet Security measures tightened across London's mass transit network

A burning white bucket stashed in a Lidl carrier bag at Parsons Green Station. (AFP)

The fire brigade, British Transport Police and the Scotland Yard are at Parsons Green station.

Many commuters were in shock and tears after the explosion at Parsons Green station. (Reuters)

Several users living near the Parsons Green Underground station tweeted their support to those affected. (Reuters)