Eid 2017: Politicians, Actors And Sports Stars Across The Globe, Send In Their Wishes

UK Prime Minister Theresa May tweeted her video message
The moon has been sighted in Saudi Arabia. Eidul Fitr will be celebrated tomorrow, Sunday 25th June 2017. In sha Allah. #Ramadan#Eid— Haramain (@HaramainInfo) June 24, 2017
The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan tweeted an elaborate video wishing people across the world. "From my family to yours - #EidMubarak. To all those celebrating in London and around the world, happy Eid al-Fitr," he said.
PM: I send my warmest good wishes to Muslims in the UK and around the world celebrating the festival of Eid al-Fitr. pic.twitter.com/7KzSlODmom— UK Prime Minister (@Number10gov) June 24, 2017
US President Donald Trump also sent 'warm greetings' to Muslims celebrating the end of Ramzan. His administration went on to break the tradition and hosted a White House event for the holy month. In a statement, President Trump said, "On behalf of the American people, Melania and I send our warm greetings to Muslims as they celebrate Eid al-Fitr.
From my family to yours - #EidMubarak. To all those celebrating in London and around the world, happy Eid al-Fitr pic.twitter.com/sBdIbrSrLX— Mayor of London (@MayorofLondon) June 24, 2017
"During this holiday, we are reminded of the importance of mercy, compassion, and goodwill. With Muslims around the world, the United States renews our commitment to honor these values." Canada Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau issued an official statement wishing the Muslim community around the globe.
Apple CEO, Tim Cook tweeted wishing for peace, joy and prosperity.
Eid Mubarak! My best wishes to Muslims celebrating Eid al-Fitr tonight. https://t.co/HD5iqu5tIV— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) June 25, 2017
Sports Stars also took to twitter to send their wishes
Eid Mubarak to everyone celebrating around the world! Wishing you and your loved ones peace, joy and prosperity.— Tim Cook (@tim_cook) June 24, 2017
Eid Mubarak dostoon 🌙🌙🌙
Let's do special Duas for our country, for peace, justice for the oppressed, and the well being of our youth #Ameen— Shoaib Malik (@realshoaibmalik) June 24, 2017
Eid Mubarak Everyone!— Idrissa Gana Gueye (@IGanaGueye) June 24, 2017