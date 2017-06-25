Eid 2017: Politicians, Actors And Sports Stars Across The Globe, Send In Their Wishes

The moon has been sighted in Saudi Arabia. Eidul Fitr will be celebrated tomorrow, Sunday 25th June 2017. In sha Allah. #Ramadan#Eid — Haramain (@HaramainInfo) June 24, 2017

PM: I send my warmest good wishes to Muslims in the UK and around the world celebrating the festival of Eid al-Fitr. pic.twitter.com/7KzSlODmom — UK Prime Minister (@Number10gov) June 24, 2017

From my family to yours - #EidMubarak. To all those celebrating in London and around the world, happy Eid al-Fitr pic.twitter.com/sBdIbrSrLX — Mayor of London (@MayorofLondon) June 24, 2017

Eid Mubarak! My best wishes to Muslims celebrating Eid al-Fitr tonight. https://t.co/HD5iqu5tIV — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) June 25, 2017

Eid Mubarak to everyone celebrating around the world! Wishing you and your loved ones peace, joy and prosperity. — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) June 24, 2017

Eid Mubarak dostoon 🌙🌙🌙



Let's do special Duas for our country, for peace, justice for the oppressed, and the well being of our youth #Ameen— Shoaib Malik (@realshoaibmalik) June 24, 2017

Eid Mubarak Everyone! — Idrissa Gana Gueye (@IGanaGueye) June 24, 2017

As Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations begin across the globe, US President Donald Trump, UK Prime Minister Theresa May, Tim Cook among others sent their wishes. The Official Twitter account of Haramain that updates about Makkah and Madeenah tweeted announcing the sighting of the moon after which the decision to begin Eid celebrations was made.UK Prime Minister Theresa May tweeted her video messageThe Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan tweeted an elaborate video wishing people across the world. "From my family to yours - #EidMubarak. To all those celebrating in London and around the world, happy Eid al-Fitr," he said.US President Donald Trump also sent 'warm greetings' to Muslims celebrating the end of Ramzan. His administration went on to break the tradition and hosted a White House event for the holy month. In a statement, President Trump said, "On behalf of the American people, Melania and I send our warm greetings to Muslims as they celebrate Eid al-Fitr."During this holiday, we are reminded of the importance of mercy, compassion, and goodwill. With Muslims around the world, the United States renews our commitment to honor these values." Canada Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau issued an official statement wishing the Muslim community around the globe.Apple CEO, Tim Cook tweeted wishing for peace, joy and prosperity.Sports Stars also took to twitter to send their wishes