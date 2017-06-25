Eid 2017: Politicians, Actors And Sports Stars Across The Globe, Send In Their Wishes

As Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations begin across the globe, US President Donald Trump, UK Prime Minister Theresa May, Tim Cook among others sent their wishes. The Official Twitter account of Haramain that updates about Makkah and Madeenah tweeted announcing the sighting of the moon after which the decision to begin Eid celebrations was made.UK Prime Minister Theresa May tweeted her video message The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan tweeted an elaborate video wishing people across the world.  "From my family to yours - #EidMubarak. To all those celebrating in London and around the world, happy Eid al-Fitr," he said.US President Donald Trump also sent 'warm greetings' to Muslims celebrating the end of Ramzan. His administration went on to break the tradition and hosted a White House event for the holy month.  In a statement, President Trump said, "On behalf of the American people, Melania and I send our warm greetings to Muslims as they celebrate Eid al-Fitr.

"During this holiday, we are reminded of the importance of mercy, compassion, and goodwill. With Muslims around the world, the United States renews our commitment to honor these values." Canada Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau issued an official statement wishing the Muslim community around the globe.Apple CEO, Tim Cook tweeted wishing for peace, joy and prosperity.Sports Stars also took to twitter to send their wishes

