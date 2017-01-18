Donald Trump's Inauguration: How To Watch Live Stream Online Of The Festivities In Washington

America's 45th president Donald Trump will take oath on Thursday before a crowd of thousands in Washington DC. Republican Mr Trump beat Democrat candidate Hillary Clinton in November, riding high on the votes of white middle-class Americans in what has been one of the most controversial elections till date.
He would be sworn-in by Chief Justice John Roberts, using two books - the Bible given to him by his mother and the other, the one used by Abraham Lincoln to take oath 156 years ago, in 1861.
The inauguration of Donald Trump, highlight of several days of pomp in the US capital, will begin on Thursday in Washington DC's Lincoln Memorial at 10.35 am local time with "Voices of the People" --the first act of a day-long public concert.
How To Watch The Inauguration Of Donald Trump:
The events at Washington can be watched live at NDTV.com from 8 pm on Friday, January 20.
The oath ceremony will begin after President-elect Trump and his wife Melania Trump and outgoing President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama visit St. John's Episcopal Church, located at a walking distance from the White House.
The two couples will then travel together to the Capitol by motorcade.
Who Will Attend The Ceremony?
The inauguration ceremony - to be held on the west front of the Capitol - will be attended by members of Congress, Supreme Court justices, diplomats and members of the public. Former presidents Jimmy Carter, George W Bush and Bill Clinton are expected to attend, as will Trump's election opponent Hillary Clinton.
When Will Trump Take Oath?
Mr Trump will recite the oath of office at noon (local time), after the oath of his Vice President-elect Mike Pence. Later, he will deliver his inaugural address.
What Are The Other Programmes Of The Day?
In the afternoon, the inaugural parade will be held during which Mr Trump and his family will walk down the 2.4-km stretch from the Capitol to the White House, trailed by around 8,000 people - including members of all US military, school marching bands and equestrian corps.
The day's festivities will also include three inaugural balls, where Mr Trump, vice President Mr Pence and their wives will make appearances. Two of the balls will be held at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center and the other at the National Building Museum.