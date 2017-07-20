Donald Trump Jr., Paul Manafort To Testify Next Week Before Senate Panel

Trump Jr and Paul Manafort are to testify on July 26 before the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee
WASHINGTON:
President Donald Trump's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., and former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort will testify on July 26 before the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee, the panel said in a statement on Wednesday.
Trump Jr. and Manafort are expected to be questioned about allegations Russia meddled in the 2016 U.S. presidential election and possible collusion with the Trump campaign.
