Donald Trump First Speech At UN LIVE: Target On North Korea, Iran

US President Donald Trump will today deliver his first address at the United Nations amid global anxiety over North Korea and Iran. Trump will take the podium at the General Assembly just after Brazil's Michel Temer, presenting his message to the world as he pushes his nationalist "America First" agenda. At a first UN appearance on Monday, Trump vowed to push for reform at the world body that he once disparaged as a "club" where "people get together, talk and have a good time." Today, he will outline his foreign policy priorities, from confronting North Korea over its nuclear and missile tests to deciding the fate of the Iran nuclear deal.
Here are the live updates of Donald Trump's speech at UN:
World Is Afraid Of Nuclear War With North Korea: Antonio Guterres To UN Assembly
Global anxieties about a nuclear war are at their highest level in decades, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Tuesday as he opened a gathering of world leaders dominated by the crisis with North Korea.
Addressing the high-level debate at the General Assembly, Guterres said millions of people are living in dread as a result of North Korea's provocative nuclear and missile tests.
New York Traffic Mayhem
- For New Yorkers, the annual week-long UN General Assembly means traffic chaos as thousands of police are deployed and streets are shut down to make way for presidential motorcades.
- Hotel prices are also at a premium.
- Trump is staying at his Manhattan Trump Tower, which means that area is on lockdown.
(Heavy traffic in the streets of New York the day before the opening of the 72nd session of the United Nations General Assembly. AFP photo)
The Countdown Begins...
Secretary-General of UN Antonio Guterres to address world leaders in few minutes, tweets UN Spokesperson.
With spotlight on Trump, here is what he tweets ahead of his speech:
Big day at the United Nations - many good things, and some tricky ones, happening. We have a great team. Big speech at 10:00 A.M.- Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 19, 2017
The theme of the Debate of the 72nd session of the UN General Assembly is 'Focusing on People - Striving for Peace and a Decent Life for All on a Sustainable Planet'.
.@UN#GeneralAssembly's annual debate to 'focus on people,' ensuring decent life for all | #UNGA ► https://t.co/Jmt62ruJCBpic.twitter.com/cNn7T6zg3F- UN News (@UN_News_Centre) September 19, 2017
Lunch Menu: Wine, Beef And Potatos
Taking a break from the marathon of speeches, world leaders will attend a luncheon hosted by Guterres at the United Nations.
- World leaders will enjoy pan-seared Japanese Wagyu beef tenderloin, Yukon gold potatoes, roasted asparagus and baby carrots.
- The starters include roasted chanterelle mushrooms, haricots and grilled stone fruit served on a bed of lettuce.
- The power lunch in a UN meeting hall will be crowned with a selection of chocolate mousses, fresh raspberries and passion fruit coulis.
- A French Sancerre wine will be served at the start, followed by a California Cabernet Sauvignon and -- in a nod to Guterres' native land -- there will be a 40-year-old porto from Portugal on offer at the end.
UN General Assembly: Who's Attending?
There are 90 heads of state, five vice presidents, 39 heads of government, three deputy prime ministers and 52 ministers.
Among the heavy hitters are Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and British Prime Minister Theresa May.
World Leaders Who Will Make Their First Speech At UN
US President Donald Trump will deliver his first speech at the United Nations today where he will take aim at "rogue regimes that threaten world stability and peace," singling out Pyongyang and Tehran during his 30-minute remarks, a White House top aide said.
(US President Donald Trump, Reuters photo)
French President Emmanuel Macron, seen as the face of a more confident post-Brexit Europe, will also be making his first address to the 193-nation assembly.His speech will likely offer a sharp contrast to Trump's world view.
(French President Emmanuel Macron, Reuters photo)
Donald Trump Bats For Reform In United Nations, Says US Will Help
US President Donald Trump, once a harsh critic of the United Nations Security Council, took a measured tone today and called for reforms in the body - a view India has taken for long. Addressing a meeting on UN reforms a day ahead of his address at the General Assembly, President Trump said he encouraged member states to strike out for change and not hold onto past systems that were not working.
