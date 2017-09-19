Donald Trump First Speech At UN LIVE: Target On North Korea, Iran

Lunch Menu: Wine, Beef And Potatos



Taking a break from the marathon of speeches, world leaders will attend a luncheon hosted by Guterres at the United Nations.



- World leaders will enjoy pan-seared Japanese Wagyu beef tenderloin, Yukon gold potatoes, roasted asparagus and baby carrots.



- The starters include roasted chanterelle mushrooms, haricots and grilled stone fruit served on a bed of lettuce.



- The power lunch in a UN meeting hall will be crowned with a selection of chocolate mousses, fresh raspberries and passion fruit coulis.



- A French Sancerre wine will be served at the start, followed by a California Cabernet Sauvignon and -- in a nod to Guterres' native land -- there will be a 40-year-old porto from Portugal on offer at the end.

