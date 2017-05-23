Theresa May Condemns 'Appalling Terrorist Attack' In Manchester Arena

British police said they are treating the Manchester Arena explosion as a terrorist incident.

World | | Updated: May 23, 2017 07:52 IST
London:  British Prime Minister Theresa May today condemned the "appalling terrorist attack" at a pop concert in Manchester that killed 19 people and injured more than 50.

"We are working to establish the full details of what is being treated by the police as an appalling terrorist attack," Ms May said in a statement.

At least 19 people died in an explosion at pop singer Ariana Grande's concert at Manchester Arena.

