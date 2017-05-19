'Apollo Blue' And 'Artemis Pink': Diamond Earrings Set New World Record At Sotheby's Auction

Two diamonds, the Apollo Blue and the Artemis Pink, sold together to set the record for the most valuable earrings ever sold at an auction.

World | | Updated: May 19, 2017 13:13 IST
1Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
'Apollo Blue' And 'Artemis Pink': Diamond Earrings Set New World Record At Sotheby's Auction

The buyer of the Artemis Pink and Apollo Blue diamonds at the Sotheby's auction remained anonymous (AFP)

Geneva:  The Apollo Blue and the Artemis Pink diamonds together became the most valuable earrings ever sold at an auction, after realising a combined total of US $57,425,478 at Sotheby's sale of Magnificent Jewels and Noble Jewels in Geneva.

The internally flawless fancy vivid blue diamond and the fancy intense pink diamond, weighing 14.54-carats and 16-carats respectively, were were sold to the same anonymous buyer on May 16.

"It has been a privilege for Sotheby's to be entrusted with the superb 'Apollo Blue' and 'Artemis Pink'. The results from the sale - which saw more than 90 per cent of lots sold and three new world auction records - yet again underline the strong demand for top quality diamonds, gemstones and jewels.

"I am delighted that the stones will remain together as earrings. This has been a wonderful inaugural jewellery sale at Mandarin Oriental, Geneva which far exceeded expectations, with a total of over US $150 million," David Bennett, Worldwide Chairman of Sotheby's International Jewellery Division and Chairman of Switzerland, said.

The auction that saw a sell-through rate of 90 per cent, also set the record for a fancy intense purplish pink diamond by Piaget weighing 7.04 carats. It sold for US $13,245,750.

The sale also featured a collection of the finest diamonds and gemstones, as well as signed jewels from the most sought-after jewellery houses, which sold at double the pre-sale estimates to realise a combined total of $15,899,550.

A pear-shaped diamond ring, weighing 32.42 carats by Harry Winston doubled its low estimate to sell at US $3,330,288, and an emerald and diamond ring by Harry Winston achieved five times its estimate and was sold for US $929,465.

Another notable sale included a ruby and diamond brooch and ear clips by Van Cleef and Arpels which sold for a combined total of US $477,551.

Trending

Share this story on

1Share
ALSO READHindi Medium Movie Review: Watch Irrfan Khan's Film For Remarkable Quality Of Acting
Artemis PinkApollo BlueSotheby's international jewellery divisionSotheby's Sale of Magnificent Jewels and Noble Jewels

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
IPL ScheduleIPL Points TableLive Cricket ScoreHindi MediumHalf Girlfriend

................................ Advertisement ................................