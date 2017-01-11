Collapse
Afghan Bomb Killed 5 Emirates Humanitarian Workers: UAE

World | | Updated: January 11, 2017 12:49 IST
5 Emirati humanitarian workers were killed in a bomb attack in Kandahar. (AFP Photo)

Dubai:  Five Emirati humanitarian workers were killed in a bomb attack in the southern Afghan city of Kandahar, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) official news agency reported on Wednesday.

The five were killed on Tuesday while engaged in humanitarian, educational and development work, state news agency WAM reported, adding President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed al-Nahyan had ordered flags flown at half mast for three days in mourning.

Afghan officials said the explosion killed at least seven people and wounded 18 others, including the UAE ambassador to Afghanistan.

(Reporting by Reem Shamseddine; Writing by William Maclean; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
© Thomson Reuters 2017


(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

