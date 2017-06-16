'$30,000, House In Pakistan': What Taliban Promised Chef To Kill UAE Diplomats

Thirty thousand dollars and a house in Pakistan. That's what it took chef Sayed Mahboob Agha to set off explosives that killed six UAE diplomates and six others in the Kandahar Governor's guesthouse in January this year. This is what a joint Afghanistan, US (Federal Bureau of Investigation) and UAE probe has concluded, according to Afghan Intelligence service, the NDS.Presenting the findings in Kabul on Thursday, the NDS head, Masoom Stanekzai said the chef travelled six times to Quetta and Chaman in Balochistan to receive instructions from Taliban Quetta Shura leaders to specifically target the UAE Ambassador in Afghanistan.Mr Stanekzai, who briefed President Ashraf Ghani two days ago, said the chef's co-workers smuggled in the explosives - a mix of RDX and TNT - in bread baskets. The explosives were placed in a sofa and detonated by remote control, he added.Afghanistan and the UAE have demanded Pakistan hand over three plotters. The UAE delegation was in Kandahar to discuss developmental projects.The deadliest attack on UAE diplomats killed five of them instantly and was the first against diplomats from the Gulf in Afghanistan. The UAE Ambassador to Afghanistan Mohammed Abdullah al-Kaabi died of his injuries later. The Kandahar Governor, Humayun Azizi, also wounded in the attack was treated abroad for two months before returning.Kandahar's notorious anti-Taliban police chief, General Abdul Raziq left the room moments before the blast. The Taliban, at the time, denied responsibility saying it was a "result of local rivalry."